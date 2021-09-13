Oscar Fernandes became one of tallest leaders of the Congress from Karnataka: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former union minister Oscar Fernandes and said he was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator.

In a letter to Blossom Fernandes, wife of Oscar Fernandes, the former Prime Minister said his services to the country, especially, to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by the people of our country.

Dr Singh said Oscar Fernandes became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress from Karnataka with his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity.

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Oscar Fernandes today. With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party from Karnataka who helped the Congress Party in making many important decisions. He was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who served as a Minister in the Central Government in the UPA Government. His services to the country, especially, to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by the people of our country," he said.

Oscar Fernandes passed away at Mangaluru on Monday. He was 80.

( With inputs from ANI )

