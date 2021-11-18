OTT platforms to make debut at 52nd edition of IFFI: Official

Panaji, Nov 18 OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon and others will debut in the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India, which gets underway in a hybrid mode in Goa from November 20, organisers said on Thursday.

The festival will screen 148 films from 73 countries in the festival's international section, while the 12 world premieres, 26 Asia premieres will also be screened at the event, festival director Chaitanya Prasad said.

"For the first time in the history of IFFI, we have major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Zee 5 and Viacom participating in the festival, with releases, masterclasses and more," Prasad said.

'The King of all the World' (El Rey de Todo El Mundo) directed by Carlos Saura will be the Opening Film and this will also be the film's international premier, while 'The Power of the Dog' directed by Jane Campion, Winner of Best Director at Venice Film Festival will be the mid-fest film, Prasad also said.

The opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is Semkhor directed by Aimee Baruah, which is the first ever film to be made in the Dimasa language to be featured at IFFI, Prasad said.

Cinema giants Martin Scorsese and Istevan Szabo will also be honoured with the first Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, even as the festival will also pay homage to Kannada film actor late Puneet Rajkumar as well as Sir Sean Connery.

