Our government is committed to curbing such acts, says Karnataka Minister on Mysuru gang rape

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident a "horrendous act", Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Friday said that the government is committed to curbing such acts.

"Gang rape is a horrendous act, and it is well-known that criminals should be harshly punished. Our government is committed to curbing such acts," tweeted Singh.

Singh further said, "My opinion is women must be given rifle licences to safeguard themselves from such heinous incidents and for self-defence."

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

Amidst the rising uproar in the state on the Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that action will be taken and police investigation is underway to nab the culprits.

The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor