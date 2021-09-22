Over 1 million participate in virtual event on World Peace Day

Over one million people participated in the virtual 'Connecting for Peace with Heartfulness' event organised on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Peace.

The event was addressed by international actor Kabir Bedi and award-winning film director, Shekhar Kapur.

"Over 1 Million people participated in the event that was broadcasted worldwide in 28 different languages on the Heartfulness YouTube Channel. This year Heartfulness reached out to eminent personalities from around the world to participate as Messengers of Peace and share their peace message with the world,"

During the event, Heartfulness Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) launched a guided meditation app called the HeartinTune app.

"Peace is a universal concept. It extends beyond human life to nature and other life as well. Maintaining peace means maintaining a balance within ourselves and around us. If you observe nature, it also maintains peace by maintaining a balance throughout our ecosystem," said Patel.

Actor Kabir Bedi focussed on highlighting the importance of internal peace and said, " In my personal experience, meditation, especially Heartfulness meditation, lends great strength and desire for personal peace. I believe that most people in this world are peace-loving. If all of us are collectively peaceful from within, it will inspire others to do the same and peace will prevail in the world."

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed across the world on September 21, since its initiation in 1981.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor