Over 100 Afghans are landing in India through a chartered flight from Kabul

Indian government is bringing more than 100 Afgans through a special chartered flight from Kabul which will land in Delhi on Friday.



It is said that the Afgans will bring back some Sikh and Hindu holy books from an old gurdwara and a Hindu temple in Kabul in return they will take back 90 Afghan nationals and medicines from India.



Three Guru Granth Sahib and Hindu scriptures including from the Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient Fifth Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being flown to India, statement from the India World Forum.



The statement further sai, "The family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation,"

The Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures will taken to the Asamai Mandir in Faridabad, and Guru Granth Sahib will be kept in Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji.



In August India has evacuated over 500 Afghanistan when Kabul was taken over by Taliban fighters.

And the Indians who are left behind in Afaganistan will be take back, the ministry officials were in contact with left behind Indians, Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told.