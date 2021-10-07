Over five feared dead in collision between truck, bus in UP's Barabanki

By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 08:27 AM2021-10-07T08:27:43+5:302021-10-07T08:35:12+5:30

Over five people are feared dead after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

Over five feared dead in collision between truck, bus in UP's Barabanki | Over five feared dead in collision between truck, bus in UP's Barabanki

Over five feared dead in collision between truck, bus in UP's Barabanki

Next

Over five people are feared dead after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

According to the police, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app