Over five feared dead in collision between truck, bus in UP's Barabanki
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 08:27 AM2021-10-07T08:27:43+5:302021-10-07T08:35:12+5:30
Over five people are feared dead after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
Over five people are feared dead after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
According to the police, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.
More details in the matter are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app