Overnight stay near India-Pak border an effort to understand problems of BSF personnel, says Amit Shah

Lauding the bravery of the Border Security Force personnel in Jaisalmer for guarding the India-Pakistan border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is making arrangements according to which a Jawan could spend 100 days with his family.

During his visit to the Rohitash border outpost, Shah said that he will stay near the India-Pak border for one night which is "an effort to understand and reduce the problems that the BSF personnel face here."

"We are going to make arrangements according to which a Jawan could spend 100 days with his family. The Jawan who dedicates the golden age of his life to the nation, it is the responsibility and priority of the government to take care of them," Shah said at Sainik Sammelan, Rohitash Border Out Post, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).

"I have come to stay for one night at the India-Pakistan border post. It is an attempt to understand and reduce the problems that you face here. I have come to such a post whose name is written in golden words in the history of security of Indian," he said.

"I share a long relationship with BSF as I have worked in border areas for many years. BSF is for guarding borders but it also renders its services for internal security," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at Sainik Sammelan, Rohitash Border Out Post, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)

The Home Minister distributed Health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and said that the families of the Jawans could now get treatment for any disease in any hospital across the country.

"In this event, all of you were presented with a card. It is a part of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision that all the personnel of CAPF along with their family will be handed over a card that would be valid to any hospital in the country and get the treatment done for any disease. There is no need for approval or application," he said.

"BSF has been provided around 4.5 Lakh Health cards so far. I believe that by the end of February, we will be able to complete our target to provide the cards to all the jawans and their families," he added.

Boosting the BSF personnel's morale, Shah said, "You must be thinking at times why take the job in BSF. But I would like to tell you that 130 crore people in the country including me, if we sleep peacefully every night is because we trust you. You might not feel this, but we do."

Shah's visit to Jaisalmer coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.

Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple after reaching Jaisalmer on Saturday.The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.

Shah will also proceed to Jaipur on Sunday to address the BJP state working committee meeting.The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

Shah will address the two-day BJP working committee meeting of the State unit at JECC Auditorium in Jaipur.

He will also address a special session on Sunday following which he will address a conference of 10,000 public representatives.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

