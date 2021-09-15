Pak-backed terror module busted: Jan Mohammad Shaikh's relationship with D Company

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module to carry out bombings and other terrorist activities in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi Police arrested 6 terrorists yesterday. One of the arrested terrorists is a resident of Dharavi in ​​Mumbai's Sion area. The name of the suspected terrorist is Jan Mohammad Ali Mohammad Sheikh. Sheikh had gone to Delhi alone. On September 9, he was trying to get a ticket. His relationship with D Company in Pakistan dates back to 20 years and his financial situation is not good at present, said Vineet Agarwal, head of the state's ATS.

Sheikh left on September 13 alone with an emergency ticket for the journey from Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin. He was going to Delhi on the 9th. Then an immediate ticket waiting was issued on the 13th and the Jan Golden Express left for Nizamuddin on September 13. During the journey, Sheikh was stopped and arrested by the Delhi Police at Kota. No weapons were found in his possession at the time.

However, Delhi Police will be able to say why he was arrested. Our team will leave for Delhi this evening to look into the matter. We will also give all our information to the Delhi Police. However, the central government had a preconceived notion of this terrorist act. They handed it over to the Delhi Police. Vineet Agarwal further informed that this action has been taken accordingly.

ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said the ATS team would go to Delhi to inquire into Jan's plot. He further said that Jan was in debt. Money was needed. He had taken loan to buy taxi. He also took a bike after that. Jan could not repay the loan. The ATS chief said he was likely involved in the scam for money and further investigations were underway. Also, the news of recce is wrong and a case of firing and assault has been registered against Sheikh at Paydhuni police station.