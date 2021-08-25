Panchayat polls in Bihar to be held in 11 phases beginning from September 24

Bihar State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad on Tuesday said that the panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases, the first phase of voting will be held on September 24 while the last phase of voting will be held on December 12.

The 28 flood-affected districts will go for election from the second phase i.e from September 29.

"As you know, panchayat election 2021 was supposed to happen in June but due to COVID-19 pandemic, everything got disturbed. After the COVID pandemic, the monsoon came, as soon as the monsoon gets over, we will start with the election process. There are 11 phases, In the first phase, 10 districts will go for the election," said the State Election Commissioner.

"Generally it is seen that after 15 September the flood situation becomes better. That is the reason why we are starting the election after it, "added the State Election Commissioner.

He said, "The election will be conducted for a total of 2,55,022 posts that include an election for 8072 posts of Mukhiya; 1,13,307 posts of Gram panchayat members; 11,104 Panchayat Samiti members; 1,160 posts of Zila Parishad Members; 8072 posts of Gram Kachehri Sarpanch; 1,13,360 post of Gram Kachehri Panch."

The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crore and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crore and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891.

"The unique aspect of the panchayat election is that we will be using the EVM's for the first time and that the entire election process, up to results will be monitored online and the entire process will be digitized," stated Prasad.

The announcement came days after the Bihar government gave a nod to the long-awaited panchayat elections in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor