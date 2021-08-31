Pankaj Kumar Singh takes charge as new BSF chief

Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge of the Border Security Force (BSF) as its Director-General.

Son of retired IPS officer Prakash Singh, who served as BSF Director-General for several years, Pankaj took charge of the force from 1984-batch IPS officer SS Deswal, who was holding the additional charge of the BSF since Rakesh Asthana moved to Delhi Police as Commissioner.

Pankaj Singh is the 29th Director General of BSF, which is the largest Border Guarding Force of the world having the strength of more than 2.65 lakh brave and dedicated men and women, protecting the International Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pankaj's, who holds degrees of BSc (Hons) Physics, LL.B, M.Phil, and PG Diploma in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad, has served in various capacities in his cadre including Inspector General (Law and order), IG (Personnel), IG Jaipur Range, ADG Crime Branch & ADG Traffic.

The officer has also served in the United Nations International Police Task Force in Bosnia. He had served in the Central Bureau of Investigation at the ranks of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General.

He had a successful stint in CRPF at the rank of Inspector General (Ops) West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and New Delhi. In BSF, he has served as ADG BSF Eastern Command and SDG (HR).

Pankaj has been decorated with UN Peace Medal (Bar), President Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He has also been awarded several DG's Discs and commendations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor