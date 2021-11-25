Param Bir Singh will be called as and when needed, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who appeared before them today, has recorded his statement in the extortion case and would be called "as and when needed".

"Param Bir Singh recorded his statement in the extortion case registered by Bimal Agrawal in Crime branch unit 11 office Kandivali. Questions were asked to him only in this case," Mumbai Police said.

"He hasn't been called again as of now but has been told that he'll be called as and when needed," he added.

They also said that Singh has denied all allegations against him, and has been giving his own version for the incidents.

"Param Bir Singh cooperated with us but gave his version of things. He has denied all allegations against him," they said.

Singh who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and is not absconding. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor