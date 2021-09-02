Party getting its workers prepared to face possible Covid-19 third wave: Andhra Pradesh BJP president

The party is getting its workers prepared to face the possible Covid-19 third wave, said Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju.

While addressing the media, Veerraju said that BJP has been spreading awareness regarding Covid-19 precautions by distributing pamphlets through 'Arogya Swayam Sevaks'.

"Two persons from each village are being given training as health volunteers. The training has been completed at state and district levels. Now we have started training at the constituency level and it will be completed by the first week of September," he stated.

The state BJP president also expressed hope that the Covid-19 cases in the state will soon reduce as they plan to organise awareness programmes for people to explain the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic once the training is finished.

Veerraju further stated that in order to expand the party base in the state, BJP recently conducted 'Vistarak Yojana' at more than 900 places in the state.

"In order to safeguard Telugu language, BJP is conducting week-long programmes like Telugu cultural and artworks exhibition," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor