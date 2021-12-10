Patna: RJD supporters celebrate Tejashwi Yadav's marriage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the marriage of party leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday.

"Tejashwi has shown the way of simplicity to the youths of the state by keeping his marriage a low-key affair one", said Jagdanand Singh, state president of RJD.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in New Delhi on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rajshri, an old friend of his, in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor