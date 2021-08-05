PDP holds protest on second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

Peoples Democratic Party workers led by its party chief Mehbooba Mufti held a demonstration in Srinagar on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Thursday and demanded revocation of the decision taken in 2019.

The PDP workers marched to Lal Chowk raised slogans for revoking the decision and "restoring our flag".

Speaking on the occasion, the PDP leader called August 5 a day of "mourning for Jammu and Kashmir".

"Today is a day of mourning for Jammu and Kashmir. BJP government started oppression, and barbarism in 2019. It is unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning. We will resist this. We will force govt to speak to Pakistan to address external dimensions," she said.

She alleged that the Union Territory administration is forcing the shop keepers to keep the shops open and autorickshaw drivers to be on roads.

"Thousands of ours boys are booked under UAPA, and recently also many people were arrested and dent to jail so that August 5 passes off smoothly," she alleged.

The Centre in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor