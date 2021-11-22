People of Bihar to take oath on Nov 26 not to consume liquor: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that people of the state including government employees would take a pledge on November 26 that they would not consume liquor.

Speaking to media in Patna today, Kumar said, "The liquor ban is being strictly implemented in the state. The directions have also been issued not to spare the violators."

Justifying the liquor ban at wedding ceremonies, Kumar said that people who are not involved in liquor consumption should not worry about the police raids.

"Police have received complaints that liquor is served at some wedding functions. When the police get any such input, they take action. Those who are not involved should not worry," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties hit out at the Bihar government after the state police conducted searches at a wedding hall in Patna and even allegedly entered the bride's room without any women constable in search of liquor.

RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said that the state government and police do not have any right to trouble the common people.

"The government should implement the law properly. Entering the bride's room without any woman constable is disrespectful. I want to ask from where liquor is coming in the state despite being banned since 2016," Tiwari added.

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, said Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

Nitish Kumar had also said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he is against liquor.

( With inputs from ANI )

