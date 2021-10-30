People who have taken covid vaccine also at risk of spreading Delta virus: Study

A study in Britain found that people who were vaccinated were just as likely to be infected with the corona delta virus as those who were not vaccinated. This is stated in an article published in the Lancet magazine. Vaccinated people recover faster if they have a relapse. However, delta viruses are just as likely to spread as those who have not been vaccinated. Corona vaccination has reduced patient mortality.

Some scientists claim that these vaccines are less effective against the Delta virus. Most Covid-19 transmission is known to occur in households. However, there is limited data on the risk of transmission of the delta variant from vaccinated people with asymptomatic or mild infections in the community.

-Delta virus exacerbates the Corona pandemic in the United States. The United States has the highest number of covid deaths in the world, despite having the highest number of vaccinations.

- Delta virus outbreak has also put a strain on the health system there. Corona also caused a serious situation in Britain.

- Researchers around the world are now looking at how to prevent the Delta virus.