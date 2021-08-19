PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment in Power Grid Corporation; last date of application till 27th August

Power Grid Corporation of India has started recruitment for the post of Field Engineer. A total of 137 posts will be filled. Applicants can apply by visiting the official website powergridindia.com. The application process for the post of Field Engineer has started from 13th August 2021. The last date for payment of application fee is August 27, 2021. So there is a golden opportunity for job seekers. Candidates should read all the information about the job vacancy provided on the official website of Power Grid Corporation before submitting the application. August 27 is the last date for application and after that no candidate can apply.

Application process

The application for the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor will have to be submitted online.

Interested candidates should visit powergrid.in.

Then go to the Careers section and click on the Opportunities option.

Next you will see detailed information about recruitment. Accordingly, you can apply for the desired post.

Recruitment for these posts

Field Engineer (Electrical) - 48 posts

Field Engineer (Civil) - 17 posts

Field Supervisor (Electrical) - 50 posts

Field Supervisor (Civil) - 22 posts

What is eligibility?

The aspiring candidate for the post of Field Engineer is required to have obtained BE and BTech degree in the relevant subject from any recognized University. Apart from this, the age of the aspiring candidate should not be more than 29 years. Candidate should have Diploma B.Sc, BE / B.Tech, M.Tech/ME degree.

What is the salary?

The selected candidates can get a salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh 20,000 per month. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in screening test and interview.