Pharmaceutical Bill to be moved in RS

New Dec 9 The Rajya Sabha will consider The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passing on Thursday amid a faceoff with the opposition, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement on the chopper crash in the House.

"Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move that the Bill further to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed." said the RS Bulletin

Reports of standing committee on commerce, empowerment of women, steel coals and mines will also be presented to the House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor