PHC, Army hospital to boost medical facilities in J-K's Kupwara

In an effort to render necessary healthcare facilities, people residing in far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Machil public health centre (PHC) has been shifted to a new building equipped with new medical facilities.

At the same time, the Army is also constructing a hospital in the district to extend all necessary healthcare facilities to these people who have been devoid of it so far.

The Army has been at the forefront of helping the people of the Kupwara district. Many times, they have carried critical patients in need of better medical facilities to hospitals in their choppers when roads connecting far off villages here to the main city are cut off due to heavy snowfall in winters.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer of Machil PHC Dr Showket Ahmad said, "We are handling all cases including normal deliveries. A population of approximately 16,000 is covered with this PHC. The Army has provided us with an x-ray machine as well. We have urged the concerned authorities to recruit a dental technician and an x-ray technician for this PHC. If the new hospital that is being set up Army will be run 24*7, it will surely bring relief to people."

A patient, Ejaz Ahmad Mir, undergoing treatment at the PHC appreciated the authorities for rendering healthcare services to him. "This healthcare centre is really good with all facilities available at one place. I received free treatment here," he said.

Abdul Aziz, another patient laid emphasis on the connectivity issue that residents of Machil village face as they reside in a remote area.

"We live in a remote area. This centre is very beneficial for us. With the new hospital being set up by Army, the people will be happy as more facilities can be availed," he said.

Bordering residents of the far-flung areas lauded the Army for establishing a hospital.

Abdul Jabbar, a border resident said, "We are very thankful to the army for the new initiative. They have got x-ray machines from outside.

Manzoor Ahmad, another resident said, "All the villagers are happy that they will get better facilities."

( With inputs from ANI )

