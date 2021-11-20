Pilgrimage to Sabarimala suspended for a day due to heavy rains

In the wake of the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is hereby prohibited for today i.e. 20th November to ensure the safety of pilgrims, informed Divya S Iyer, District Collector

The pilgrims who have booked virtual queues will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time, said Divya S Iyer, District Collector.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state and water levels in Pamba river is rising.



Many devotees are trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.