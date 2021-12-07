PM Gram Sadak Yojana brought revolutionary changes in lives of people: BJP MP Hema Malini

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini lauded the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and said that the scheme has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of the people.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said, "Atal Ji's dream to connect every village by road is being realised today under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. This scheme has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of people residing in villages, especially farmers. I thank my Government for it."

Earlier in November, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval to proposals of the Rural Development Ministry for the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II up to September 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the CCEA also approved the continuation of the road connectivity project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) up to March 2023.

"Areas that were not covered for road connectivity under phases one and two of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas and the tribal areas are going to be benefitted. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains & rivers," Thakur said.

The Centre started PMGSY-I to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations having a population of over 500 in plain areas and over 250 in the northeast and Himalayan states.

( With inputs from ANI )

