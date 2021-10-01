PM Modi assures Punjab CM of early resolution of paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of early resolution of the paddy procurement in wake of the Centre's decision for its postponement till October 10.

Channi, who called upon the Prime Minister at the latter's official residence in New Delhi earlier today, termed his maiden visit after assuming the charge as chief minister as a courtesy call.

As per the statement issued by Chief Minister's office (CMO), Channi said the overall outcome of the meeting was quite positive as it was held in a congenial atmosphere.

Talking to the media persons immediately after meeting the Prime Minister, Channi said that he had apprised PM Modi about the preparedness of paddy procurement across the state, which was to commence from October 1 and now has been delayed due to the directive of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister has informed him that he would soon get this issue addressed in consultation with the Ministry of Food on the top priority.

Referring to the Kartarpur corridor which was closed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases during the past several months, the Chief Minister said he has asked PM Modi to immediately reopen the corridor as there is a considerable improvement in the Covid situation. He said this step would go a long way to enable the devotees to pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Channi also asked PM Modi to immediately find a permanent solution to the farmers' demands on priority as it has led to the overall economic slowdown in Punjab which is predominantly an agrarian economy.

CMO said Channi on emphasised the need to resume the process of dialogue with the farmers immediately to repeal these farm laws and therefore sought the Prime Minister's personal intervention in this regard.

Seeking the Centre's wholehearted support and cooperation to encourage organic farming, the Chief Minister also impressed upon the Prime Minister to help the state in promoting this eco-friendly farming in a big way to boost its economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor