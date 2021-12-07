PM Modi condoles demise of RSS leader Urimajalu Rama Bhat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Urimajalu Rama Bhat who passed away on Monday due to age-related illness.

"In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Urimajalu K. Rama Bhat Ji have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Karnataka and served tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Urimajalu Rama Bhat, an RSS leader and former MLA of Puttur city passed away on Monday at his residence at Bantwala Kombettu in Karnataka. He was 92 years old.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri condoled the demise of Rama Bhat and said that his demise has brought to an end a glorious chapter in the Sangh Pariwar in particular and public life in general.

"Rama Bhat's demise has brought to an end a glorious chapter in the Sangh Pariwar in particular and public life in general. I pay my humble tributes to the noble soul," Kageri said.

Speaking about his life, the Speaker said, "Urimajalu Rama Bhat was a veteran leader of the RSS, Jana Sangh and the BJP. He was instrumental in building and strengthening the Sangh Pariwar in the coastal region."

"A conscience-keeper of the party and a champion of value-based education, Sri Vivekananda College in Puttur founded by him has rolled out thousands of people who are outstanding professionals with sound morals and rich ethics. As a member of the Assembly, Rama Bhat's speeches were always mature, sober with clarity and courage of conviction," Kageri added.

( With inputs from ANI )

