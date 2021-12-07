PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in UP's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Earlier today, PM Modi watched an exhibition of the development projects in Gorakhpur.

PM Modi inaugurated the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, AIIMS Gorakhpur and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

