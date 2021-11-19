PM Modi inaugurates water projects in UP's Mahoba worth Rs 3,250 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several water projects worth Rs 3,250 crores to alleviate water distress and provide respite to farmers in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the Arjun Sahayak Project, the other development projects inaugurated by PM Modi include Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

After inaugurating the Arjun Sahayak Project in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today, PM Modi said that the land of Mahoba can resume its domestic and economic activities through these new projects.

"The land of Mahoba has been deprived of water for irrigation, drinking and other farming activities. Through these new projects, Mahoba can seamlessly resume its domestic and economic activities," PM Modi said.

"Various villages in Uttar Pradesh have been deprived of potable drinking water for many decades. With the double-engine government we are reducing their shortcomings under Jal Jeevan Mission," he added.

He also said that the developments in the district reflect the readiness of its residents to welcome change. "The developments in Mahoba reflects the readiness of the residents to welcome change and the willingness of the government to map innovation with villages," the Prime Minister further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

