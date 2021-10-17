PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP.

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen plant at All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on October 7 during his last visit to the state.

During the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi, he is likely to inaugurate the statue of Guru Shankaracharya and take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state, said the party sources. Notably, the Prime Minister's previous visit to Kedarnath had come during the 2019 General elections.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states.

