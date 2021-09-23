PM Modi pays tributes to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkarji on his birth anniversary. His poems, which show the way to the country and society, will remain a source of inspiration for every generation," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to the United States.

( With inputs from ANI )

