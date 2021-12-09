PM Modi recalls first sitting of Constituent Assembly, urges youth to learn about its proceedings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to members of the first Constituent Assembly that met on this day 75 years ago for the first time and urged youngsters to know more about this gathering's proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats."

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was Presided over by Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly, the Prime Minister said.

"He was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani," the PM noted.

"Today, as we mark 75 years of the historic sitting of our Constituent Assembly, I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering's proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it. Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience," the PM added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor