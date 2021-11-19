PM Modi: Three new farm laws to be repealed, farmers appealed to call off their protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am today.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's office.

Check out highlights from PM Modi's address regarding farm laws:

Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws: PM Narendra Modi

The three new farm laws were brought to further reform the farm sector: PM

They were brought after consultations with experts from several domains: PM

People from all corners of the country involved with farming welcomed the new laws: PM

PM says Constitutional process to repeal farm laws will begin soon

However despite our best efforts, some farmers were not convinced about the laws: PM

We tried at all levels to take them into confidence. We were also prepared to modify the sections that they had objections about: PM

I apologise to the countrymen that we were unable to take a section of farmers into confidence: PM

PM appeals to farmers to call off their protests and return home: PM Modi

PM calls to make a fresh beginning, new initiatives to be rolled out

Farmers, who have been camping at Delhi's borders since last November, wanted repeal of the laws. Many rounds of talks between farmer unions and the government had yielded no results.



#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021



