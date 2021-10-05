PM Modi to handover keys to beneficiaries of central housing scheme in 75 districts of UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be digitally handing over keys to beneficiaries of the central housing scheme to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after inaugurating 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the conference-cum-expo at 10.30 am and unveil 75 urban development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

He will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT," an official release said.

He will also flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Prime Minister will also walk through the three exhibitions being set up in the Expo and announce the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion.

The release said that the conference-cum-expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It is themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh. All states/UTs will participate in the conference-cum-expo, which will help in experience sharing, commitment, and direction for further action.

Three exhibitions are being set up in the Conference-cum-Expo: The exhibition titled 'New Urban India showcasing the achievements and future projections of the transformative urban missions. It will highlight the achievements under flagship urban missions in the past seven years and how case projections for the future.

Exhibition on 75 Innovative Construction Technologies, named 'Indian Housing Technology Mela' (IHTM), under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), showcasing domestically developed indigenous and innovative construction technologies, materials, and processes.

Exhibition to showcase the performance of Uttar Pradesh after 2017, under the Flagship Urban Missions and future projections with the theme UP@75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The release said the exhibitions will showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of MoHUA.

The themes of the exhibits are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing for All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

The Conference-cum-Expo will be open for the public for two days - on October 6 and 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor