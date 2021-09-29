PM POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of govt & govt-aided schools across country

Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to start PM POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of more than 11.2 lakh Govt and Govt-aided schools across the country. The scheme will run for 5 years & Rs 1.31 lakh crores will be spent, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

PM POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Midday Meal Scheme. The scheme will be run in partnership with State Governments but the major contribution will be of the Central Governmen, added Thakur.

Anurag Thakur said that a big decision was taken in the cabinet meeting regarding railways and education. The decision to implement the PM POSHAN scheme for students in the country has been taken at a cabinet meeting.