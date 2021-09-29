Police access footage from 100 CCTVs to spot route taken by Rohini court shootout accused

Analysis of video footage from over 100 CCTVs helped investigators to spot the four men involved in the recent Rohini district courtroom shootout case at four different places on the journey from their house in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur village to the court, police sources said.

Sources said that the footage will be used as key evidence in establishing the role of the suspects in the sensational shootout.

According to sources the footage clearly shows the two accused involved in shooting dead the gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi murder inside the Rohini district court complex last week and who were themselves shot dead in retaliatory firing by security personnel.

In the first CCTV footage, both the shooters are seen getting down from their car and going inside gate number 4 of the Rohini court. On Saturday, the Delhi police arrested two miscreants identified as Umang and Vinay on the basis of this footage, which helped police in identifying the car, the sources informed.

In the second footage, police informed that both the shooters seen wearing lawyer's dress going inside the court's premises.

Sources said that both shooters and the arrested accused are also seen in Haiderpur where they had rented the room, in the third footage.

In the fourth video, only the arrested miscreants were visible who succeeded in escaping from the court after the shootout.

The sources further informed that the post-mortem of Gogi and the other two slain shooters has been completed but the final post-mortem report has not come yet.

According to the initial report, Gogi got more than 10 bullets on his body. Sources also said that about 23 rounds of bullets were fired from the police side however, it is not yet clear how many bullets hit the slain shooters.

Delhi Police crime branch likely to move an application seeking production warrant of Tillu before a city court today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor