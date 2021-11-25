Political stability, peace have been established in northeast: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for focusing on the northeast and said that political stability and peace have been established in the region and asserted that it will play a huge role in the development of the region.

Shah also stated that it is time to invest in the Northeast region and empower it.

While addressing an event at the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) virtually, the Union Home Minister said, "The Modi government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country."

"The Northeast region consists of 8 per cent of the Indian landmass. The Northeast region of the country is one of the 18 biodiversity hotspots in the world, which should be promoted," the Home Minister said.

"Political stability and peace have been established in the northeast. This will play a huge role in the development of the region. All state government in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. Elections in the region have also been conducted peacefully," Shah said.

He also stated that all the capital cities of Northeastern states have air connectivity now.

"We want to move forward with three E's- 'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler' - in the region. The time has come to invest in the North East region, give a boost to development there and empower the region," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

