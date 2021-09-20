Politically-created linguistic barriers should stop, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said Bihar and Jharkhand are brothers and linguistic barriers should not be created between them.

In an interview, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had said that two languages of Bihar, Bhojpuri and Magahi, have been brought from Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said, "The partition between Bihar and Jharkhand took place in the year 2000. People of both states have love and respect for each other. I don't know why people make such remarks politically. Even though Jharkhand got separated we have a love for them."

He added, "Such thought of barriers should never come in the mind. Bihar and Jharkhand are brothers, they belong to the same family. The state should not make such comments against each other. We should live in harmony."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Thakur in Ranchi.

Tejashwi Yadav had also addressed a 'Karyakarta Sammelan' organised by the RJD. Tejashwi Yadav is on a two-day trip to the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor