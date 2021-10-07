Pondicherry: NGO ensures timely medical treatment, food to street animals

The Bark India Charitable Trust (NGO) operating in Puducherry has been providing medical treatment, food and shelter to stray mals for almost six years, continuing the service even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, many street mals were suffering from food shortages and a lack of medical treatment. Their situation was bleak, keeping that in mind, we ensured food supply and medical facilities, informed Rajan, founder of the NGO.

"Whenever we see street mals suffering from injuries or deprived of medical treatment, we rescue and treat them," said the NGO's founder.

Rajan said he and his friends had started the orgsation in 2015 and since then they have continued their services to needy and deprived mals. They have treated more than 4,000 dogs and cats so far.

He pointed out that the health of street mals is very important for the health of the community.

Dr Ravi Verma who is working in Bark India Charitable Trust said our orgsation is ensuring proper medical treatment for mals in the region.

"We give priority to mals that are very vulnerable and extremely sick. Healing the pain of the mals is our first priority," Verma said.

