Prakasam SP writes letter to Chandrababu Naidu countering allegations of harassment of TDP leaders, supporters

Countering allegations of harassment of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters and workers by police, Prakasam SP Malika Garg wrote a letter to the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

"It is shocking to see the contents of your letter addressed to the Director-General of Police, A.P, wherein you have made certain allegations against the Police Department, in respect to an incident that took place between two groups in Mogilicherala village of Lingasamudram Madal on the evening on September 5," said the letter.

The SP wrote that a trivial dispute between neighbours led to a scuffle between two groups belonging to different political parties in Mogilicherala village in Lingasamudram Police Station Zone on September 5 and investigations were going on after cases were filed against both the sides after hearing their complaints.

On the case of two workers attempting suicide after facing harassment from the police, the SP wrote, "Further, your allegation that two persons attempted suicide on being assaulted and threatened by the police, has been taken cognizance of and a case also registered in this regard and is under investigation."

She further claimed that Naidu's allegations that children aged 10 and six years were brought to the police station were false.

"The remarks that have been made by you are without any basis and totally unwarranted and I am afraid amount to interfering in conducting a fair investigation. Moreover, such comments of the nature made in the letter may lead to creating disaffection towards police as well as aggravate the situation," the police officer added in the letter.

Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the state police was harassing TDP leaders.

( With inputs from ANI )

