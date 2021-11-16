President Kovind to be 2 days visit to Punjab, Haryana

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on two days visit to Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday and Wednesday, informed the President's Secretariat.

The President will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

As per the release, the President will also visit Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana on Wednesday, which is being developed as 'Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there.

( With inputs from ANI )

