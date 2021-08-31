President Kovind to visit Goa in September

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Goa from September 5 to 7, the Department of Information and Publicity, Goa said on Tuesday.

it said the President will be attending the presentation of the President's Colour and the Naval Aviation.

President Kovind will also be attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of INS Hansa on September 6, which is going to be held at INS Hansa.

( With inputs from ANI )

