President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind successfully underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) in the national capital.

"The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021, at the Army Hospital," informed an official statement issued today by the President's Secretariat.

On March 30, President Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. This surgery was also successful.

( With inputs from ANI )

