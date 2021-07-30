"Proud of them": PM Modi congratulates students on CBSE Class XII Results

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2021 06:00 PM2021-07-30T18:00:21+5:302021-07-30T18:00:43+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently congratulated Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 2021 students on their class ...

"Proud of them": PM Modi congratulates students on CBSE Class XII Results | "Proud of them": PM Modi congratulates students on CBSE Class XII Results

"Proud of them": PM Modi congratulates students on CBSE Class XII Results

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently congratulated Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 2021 students on their class XII results. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all his young friends who successfully passed CBSE Class XII examination. He further added, "Best wishes for a bright, happy, and healthy future." This year the CBSE board secured a pass percentage of 99.37%. A total of 1,304561 students were waiting for their CBSE Class 12 2021 results.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated all the students on their successful endeavors. He added that he was happy to learn that the CBSE board for the year 2021 has achieved a record-high pass percentage. CBSE board recorded a pass percentage of 88.78% for its CBSE class 12 2020 Examination. The Education Minister praised all the teachers and the parents for their hard work behind the entire process. He added, "My best wishes to all the students for their bright future." CBSE class 12 results were declared today, July 30, 2021. 

Open in app
Tags :Narendra ModiCBSE 10th 12th Board Exams