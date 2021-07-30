"Proud of them": PM Modi congratulates students on CBSE Class XII Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently congratulated Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 2021 students on their class XII results. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all his young friends who successfully passed CBSE Class XII examination. He further added, "Best wishes for a bright, happy, and healthy future." This year the CBSE board secured a pass percentage of 99.37%. A total of 1,304561 students were waiting for their CBSE Class 12 2021 results.

The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated all the students on their successful endeavors. He added that he was happy to learn that the CBSE board for the year 2021 has achieved a record-high pass percentage. CBSE board recorded a pass percentage of 88.78% for its CBSE class 12 2020 Examination. The Education Minister praised all the teachers and the parents for their hard work behind the entire process. He added, "My best wishes to all the students for their bright future." CBSE class 12 results were declared today, July 30, 2021.