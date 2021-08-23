Puducherry CM takes first dose of COVD-19 vaccine
By ANI | Published: August 23, 2021 08:57 AM2021-08-23T08:57:49+5:302021-08-23T09:05:03+5:30
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received his first dose of COVD-19 vaccine here at his residence.
The door-to-door vaccination facility has been launched for the elderly, physically challenged and others with special needs in the Union Territory.
Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister.
On May 7, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.
( With inputs from ANI )
