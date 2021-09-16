Punjab: Biker dead after a blast in his bike's fuel tank in Jalalabad

A tragic accident took place at Jalalabad in Punjab on Wednesday. In which the person riding the bike was blown to pieces. The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary information is that the blast took place in a bike's fuel tank. But the reason behind this is not clear yet. It is said that the accident took place when the petrol tank in the bike exploded.

The accident took place near Punjab National Bank in Jalalabad. The blast was horrific. The deceased was a resident of Ferozepur. According to police, the deceased was 22 years old. He was returning home from his relatives. Police who reached the spot are investigating whether it was a bomb blast or fuel tank of the bike caught fire. But the accident was so serious that many would be shocked to see the scene of the accident.

"Prima facie, it does look like a bomb blast. It seems the fuel tank of the bike caught fire. Forensic experts will ascertain the exact cause of the explosion,"a policeman said.

