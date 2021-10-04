Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle: 24 IAS, 12 PCS officers transferred

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued the transfer orders of 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers.

KAP Sinha, the Principal Secretary in Finance has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary in Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources.

Krishan Kumar, who was the secretary for the school education, has been transferred as the secretary of Higher Education and Languages.

Babita, Special Secretary for Revenue and Rehabilitation, is the new Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka district in place of Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu.

While Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu will be replacing B Srinivasan as the Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda.

Posting orders of Veerendra Kumar Meena, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, B Srinivasan, Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, Jasbir Singh, and Anil Gupta will be issued later.

The order has been undersigned by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab Anirudh Tewari.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor