Punjab CM lays foundation stone of 350-bedded Civil Hospital in Mohali

In a bid to provide better health care facilities to the people, Punjab Chief CharanjiMinister t Singh Channi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the building of 350 bedded ultra-modern Civil Hospital in Mohali's Sector-66, which would be named as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Civil Hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister that fulfilling the commitment of the Congress Party, this new Civil Hospital would cater health care services to the people of the area.

CM Channi said the new building of the hospital would be constructed with the cost of Rs. 40 Crore, which would provide 24-hour emergency services, besides Out Patient Department (OPD) and wards for all specialities, seven modular operation theatres, a separate mother and child wing, four bedded dialysis unit, blood bank with component and platelet facility, mortuary, a dispensary with free medicine, Homeopathic and Ayurveda departments, physiotherapy services, staff residences for staff and three-storied multi-level parking.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs. 10 Crore for the auditorium in Mohali and promised to provide more funds if needed for the project. He also announced plans to construct 25 thousand houses for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) across the state. He said that SANADs (Proprietary Rights) were being provided under the Basera scheme throughout the state. Accepting the demand of MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Chief Minister announced to relax conditions for the booth owners to construct a second storey. Also announced Rs. 10 Crore for holistic development of the city, Rs. 7 Crore for laying of synthetic track at Sports Stadium Sector-78, dispensaries of Saneta and Gharaun be upgraded as Primary Health Care (PHC) and Community Health Centers (CHC) respectively and Bus stand for the city, said the Office of Punjab Chief Minister in a statement.

Acknowledging the efforts of Balbir Singh Sidhu to develop the city as well as the constituency, CM Channi said that the party wants to give a bigger role to him at the State level.

During the function, Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni who also holds charge of the Health Department shared his proximity with MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and informed about the efforts of both during the first and second wave of COVID-19, which were admired by the Prime Minister.

Soni said that the Medical College of Mohali will have 500 beds and admission will start soon with 250 seats. He said that with this remarkable achievement, now onwards our capacity has been increased to 1500 to produce doctors in a year.

Earlier, MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu highlighted the Medical College project and said that admission will be started in this academic year.

( With inputs from ANI )

