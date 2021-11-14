Punjab CM to inaugurate Dastaan-e-Shahdat theme park, heritage street on Nov 19

With a view to ensuring all arrangements for the inauguration of an iconic 'Dastaan -e- Shahadat' theme park and heritage street in Chandigarh on November 19, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday personally reviewed the preparedness to make it a memorable event.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's office, describing such a historic project as a bridge to connect younger generations with our glorious past, the Chief Minister said such rare occasions come once in their lifetime thus these must be celebrated with all the resources at our command.

The chief minister made the remarks while presiding over a review meeting with the line departments such as Tourism, Transport, Local Government, Information and Public Relations, Health and the Police.

The Chief Minister further said that the Governor, Punjab Banwarilal Purohit along with religious leaders and political personalities would participate in the procession to inaugurate the Heritage street and pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib, as per the statement.

The procession on the occasion would be taken out from Bhuddian wala chowk (near grain market) to Gurdwara Sahib with full religious fervour and gaiety (KHALSAI JAAHO JALAL) with gatka parties and horses in the forefront showcasing their prowess in the traditional Sikh martial art. The procession would also include Bands, Nagaras (Drums), Elephants and Horses marching in absolute tandem, added the statement.

The Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib would be held at 9:30 AM at the theme park on November 19.

The Chief Minister was also apprised on the occasion that the Governor would also pay a visit to the exquisitely spruced us galleries at the theme park. Totalling 11 in number, the galleries would effectively showcase Sikh history and glorious heritage from Pehli Patshahi Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to legendary Sikh Warrior Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur and the presentations there would enable the viewers to have an immersive experience thus taking them back to an era in which these events actually took place. Also, prominent Sikh leaders and religious personalities will be present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also witnessed an audio-visual presentation on Sikh history at one of the galleries.

The Information and Public Relations Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted functioning of LED screens while the Commissioner Municipal Corporation Mohali would be incharge of the evening function.

Among others present on the occasion included the Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Hussan Lal, PS Local Government Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Director Tourism Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, Deputy Commissioner Roopnagar Sonali Giri and SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

( With inputs from ANI )

