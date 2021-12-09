Punjab Education Minister condoles death of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent Punjabi poet Fatehjit who passed away after a brief illness.

Fatehjit was 83 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Recalling the role of the renowned poet, the Minister said that he was a pillar of progressive literature in the Doaba region.

Pargat Singh called his books literary marvels and said that the literary creations of Fatehjit will always inspire new generations to excel in this field.

Condoling the death of the "great son of the soil", the Higher Education and Languages Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed soul and strength to family members for bearing this irreparable loss.

( With inputs from ANI )

