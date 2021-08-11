Punjab players participated in Tokyo Olympics to be honoured with Rs 15.10 Cr on August 12, says Rana Sodhi

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, on Tuesday, informed that the state government will honour Olympics medal winners and participating state players besides Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with the cash awards worth Rs 15.10 crores in a special function to be held in Chandigarh on August 12.

"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will honour the Olympic players, while Governor V.P. Singh Badnaur would be the special guest on this occasion," Rana Sodhi stated in the release.

"As per the special announcement of the Chief Minister, gold medal winner Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has deep roots with Punjab, would be honoured with an amount of Rs 2 crores," said the state sports minister.

"11 state players, who were part of the Indian hockey team which brought laurels in Olympics by winning a bronze medal after 41 years of drought, would be honoured with Rs one crore each. Notably, the Indian hockey team was led by Captain Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh. Apart from them, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Krishan Pathak were also from Punjab. Fourth positioned Indian women hockey team members from state Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur and Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who remained on 6th position also amongst to be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs each," he further stated.

Similarly, Boxer Simranjit Kaur, Shooter Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and Paralympic Badminton player Palak Kohli, would also be given Rs 10 lakh each.

( With inputs from ANI )

