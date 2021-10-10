Punjab should prepare for looming power crisis, prevent it: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that Punjab should prepare for the looming power crisis due to shortage of coal in power plants and prevent it.

He also demanded that private thermal plants flouting guidelines by not keeping coal stock for the stipulated time should be penalised.

"Punjab must prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair... Private thermal plants flouting guidelines, punishing domestic consumers by not keeping coal stock for 30 days should be penalised," Sidhu tweeted.

Talking about the alternative to coal for power generation, he said it is time to aggressively work on the solar electricity models.

"It is time to aggressively work on solar PPAs, and roof-top solar connected to the Grid," said Sidhu in his tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked the central government to immediately enhance State's coal supply as per quota to tide over the power crisis with the impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves which are likely to be exhausted within the next couple of days.

Other states like Chhattisgarh and Delhi have also raised the issue of coal shortage in the last couple of days.

In Delhi, amid the possibility of a power blackout in the national capital, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

( With inputs from ANI )

