Punjab Transport Minister urges Delhi CM for resumption of state bus services to international airport

The Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, urged the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resume the bus services of the Punjab State Undertakings to Indira Gandhi International Airport, which was stopped by the national capital government on November 2018.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Warring also sought time for a meeting to resolve the long-pending issue.

Warring said that the bus service to the airport was being operated by the state transport undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to the international airport from various cities of Punjab.

"For the reason best known to them, the Delhi Transport Department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses up to the Delhi International Airport", the transport Minister said.

Warring said that being the Transport Minister of the state, it was his priority to provide affordable and quality transport services to the people and he had been working in this direction since the very first day.

"I sought time for a personal meeting as per the convenience of the Delhi Chief Minister to resolve this long pending crucial issue concerning the commuters of the state visiting the Delhi International Airport," he added.

He said that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi Chief Minister on November 29, 2019, and March 16, 2020, and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on September 24 and February 24, besides this many meetings were held with the Transport Authorities of Delhi and many requests were sent, "but all in vain".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor