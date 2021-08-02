Railway Minister apprises Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajasthan MPs on progress of projects

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament House about development work being undertaken by the Ministry in Rajasthan.

MPs from Rajasthan were also present at the meeting.

The Speaker enquired about the progress of railway projects in Rajasthan and details of the new projects being taken up in the state.

Members of Parliament from Rajasthan raised issues of upgrading facilities at railway stations and overbridges at railway crossings.

The members also made requests for new railway lines and to restart trains that were discontinued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaishnaw, who is also Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, said that work on many of the projects mentioned was in progress and would be finished at the earliest.

He said the ministry has undertaken an ambitious target of coming up with world-class railway stations and other passenger amenities in more than 100 cities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor